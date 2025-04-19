Blackpool-born Nikki Sanderson leaves soap Hollyoaks after nearly 13 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool-born actress Nikki Sanderson has said goodbye to Hollyoaks after nearly 13 years with the soap.

Nikki made her first appearance as Maxine Minniver in November 2012 and made such an impact with viewers that she became one of the soap’s key characters.

During her time with the Chester-based show, she was involved in some of the programme;s biggest storylines, including a harrowing domestic violence story arc which won much praise for the way it was handled.

The actress had already appeared in iconic Coronation Street as Candiace Stowe from 1999 to 2005 and as Dawn Bellamy in Heartbeat (2008/9), as well as other roles on TV, on film and in the theatre.

However, the Hollyoaks role was her biggest, helping to keep viewers gripped for more than a decade.

On Friday Nikki, 41, who spent some of her early years in Fleetwood, posted on Instagram: “Today is my final episode after almost 13 years with the incredible show that is Hollyoaks.

“Maxine made her debut in 2012, storming into the village as a confident, mischievous, larger than life character with a cheeky sense of humour and a fierce sense of protection for the people she loved.

“Over the years she has been through some of the most traumatic life experiences but she always came out the other side stronger, more resilient and ready to take on the world!

“I am proud I had the honour of portraying her and working on so many incredible storylines which hopefully have made an impact and difference to our viewers.

“My proudest moments have to be the domestic violence storyline with Jeremy Sheffield, and of course, the phenomenal episode that was The Long Walk Home, both working in conjunction with the government's campaigns to help, protect and save vulnerable people living these horrendous experiences.

“I will miss her and the show so much, but most of all I will miss the extraordinary people who work at Lime Pictures, they are the heartbeat of the show. They don’t get the praise they deserve.

“Hollyoaks can sometimes be given a hard time, but I can honestly say I have spent over a decade working with some of the most talented, creative, kind people. Thank you to you all, it’s been an honour working with you.”

Since announcing her departure from Hollyoaks, Nikki has been linked with a return to Coronation Street.

The actress said she would “never say never” about a return ton the Corrie cobbles.