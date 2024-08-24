Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A detective has thanked members of the public in Blackpool for helping to get a bomber off the streets before he caused significant harm.

Detective Sergent Joe Isaacs, of Lancashire Police praised the ‘information provided from the general public’ and ‘the good inquisitive police work of the officers who attended the scene’ for helping to stop bomber Alan Murphy in his tracks.

The praise comes after a judge sentenced Murphy to 20 years behind bars this week.

Around 2.50pm on 26th November 2020 police were called to a property in Bolton Street, Blackpool following reports a man was behaving suspiciously.

Police in Bolton Street, Blackpool in November 2020 after wanted man Alan Murphy was found with a bomber and guns | Dave Nelson

Muphy was a wanted man and caused an area of Blackpool to be cordoned off after being found with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

Officers spoke to defendant Alan Murphy, who gave the false name Mark Walker. Suspicious, officers carried out checks which revealed the man they were speaking to was Alan Murphy who was wanted for absconding from prison.

Enquiries revealed that Murphy was known for possessing firearms, so officers asked him whether he had a gun. Murphy told officers he did and pointed towards his rucksack.

An initial search of the rucksack revealed what appeared on initial viewing to be a sawn-off shotgun.

Murphy then told officers there was also an IED in the bag under the gun, saying that he was “going to use it to blow up a bank” as he had "seen it on a TV show”.

Murphy was arrested and a cordon was put in place while Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians made the area safe.

Experts found that the improvised shotgun device was in fact a second IED.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 61-year-old Murphy of no fixed address was charged with: possessing/controlling explosive with intent to endanger life/injure property; 2 x possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Bomb disposal experts in Bolton Street, Blackpool in November 2020 after Alan Murphy was found with a bomb and two guns | Dave Nelson

Murphy pleaded guilty to all the offences and was sentenced yesterday to 15 years immediate custody. Murphy was also given a further five years on extended licence after the Judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender.

Temp/DS Joe Isaacs, from West CID, said: “Murphy is very clearly a dangerous individual who had armed himself with devices which had the potential to cause significant harm to the public.

“Thanks to the support and information provided from the general public and other emergency services – added to the good inquisitive police work of the officers who attended the scene – Murphy was detained before he could do any significant harm.”