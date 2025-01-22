Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company developing advanced drone technology has held talks with bosses at Blackpool Airport sparking speculation of a link up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Noctua is working on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), much larger than regular drones, which it says could be used by the emergency services in the future.

Blackpool Airport | Local Democracy Reporting Service

In a post on social media site Linkedin, the company says it is focusing "on safety, innovation, and collaboration" and is engaging with current and prospective partners, highlighting a recent meeting at the Squires Gate Lane airfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Noctua says: "One of the highlights was the meeting at Blackpool Airport Ltd where our Project Director Steve Fitzgerald joined discussions on the critical elements of our operations. Key topics included air traffic management, safety protocols, and the importance of seamless communication in driving forward this groundbreaking initiative."

The company says there are more updates to come in the future and adds: "The journey ahead is exciting, and we’re determined to ensure that every step we take is aligned with our vision for safe, efficient, and innovative UAV operations."

It is believed the type of drones being developed could be used in search and rescue operations, surveillance or when co-ordinating an emergency response to an incident with potential for use by the police, fire brigade and ambulance services.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Airport said discussions were at too early a stage for them to comment on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council-owned airport is currently just over two years into a 10-year masterplan to bring new business to the site with managing director Steve Peters previously saying a wide variety of aviation options are being considered.

Work is due to start shortly on a new passenger terminal with the facility able to handle up to 45 passengers. Proposals to develop the east side of the airport with new hangars are also due to be decided soon and include a new air traffic control tower and fire-fighting facility.

Warton based BAE Systems is also currently developing drone technology which could be used in situations such as surveillance by military organisations.