Here's what is ahead for Blackpool Airport as major investment is on the horizon

Work is due to begin early in the new year on a new passenger handling facility at Blackpool Airport as part of major investment in the air hub in 2025.

It is hoped the development, which is part of a replacement administration block, will be ready by the spring after a planning application was approved last September. It will enable the airport to handle larger aircraft than at present such as charter flights.

Blackpool Council, which owns the airport on Squires Gate Lane, has appointed SBL Ltd to carry out the work which is set to cost around £616,000 taken from a £54m pot of cash set aside for development.

The new chapter comes as the airport is about to enter its 116th year of operation since opening in 1909, and marks a major step in its 10-year masterplan. Proposals to develop the east side of the airport with new hangars are also due to be decided soon and include a new air traffic control tower and fire-fighting facility.

Other plans include new general aviation and corporate aircraft hangars, an aircraft maintenance facility, proposed solar farm and a new fuel farm that will enable the provision of sustainable and alternative aviation fuels and battery storage. The solar farm will mean the loss of one of the airport's two runways - which is much less used by air traffic - if it goes ahead.

Airport managing director Steve Peters said: "Our vision for Blackpool Airport is one of continued growth, sustainability and positive economic impact.

"Everyone is working really hard to make Blackpool Airport attractive again and we look forward to welcoming new customers for the first time. Confidence is building and there is a real sense of optimism about the future.”

Currently there are approximately 40,000 aircraft movements a year including training flights, corporate jets and offshore gas rig support flights, and it is ranked as the 20th busiest airport in the country.

The new passenger handling facility will be fitted with security and baggage X-ray equipment acquired from Anglesey Airport. The building will be clad with modular panels with the remaining floorspace used for offices, a meeting room, circulation space and amenities. There will also be a 60-space car park, security fencing and a luggage holding area.