A popular restaurant with chains in Lancashire has sent its valued customers an email after closing eight of its sites with immediate effect.

Bistrot Pierre which serves a range of French delicacies has closed its Preston and Southport premises.

Other branches that have ceased trading are Sutton Coldfield, Newport, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Leamington Spa and Coventry.

The email from Bistrot Pierre operators, which has been shown on a public Facebook group with nearly 20,000 followers, cited some of the reasons as the National Insurance and National Minimum Wage increases.

It read: Dear ....

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Bistrot Pierre Preston restaurant.

“You may see further information in the media over the next few days and as a valued customer, we wanted you to hear it from us first.

“The national insurance and national minimum wage increases, announced in the Chancellors budget in October has sadly made Bistrot Pierre Preston no longer viable and therefore we have closed with immediate effect.

“The Bistrot Pierre brand is now under new ownership and will continue to operate in 10 locations.”

A new investment deal with Cherry Equity Partners has helped secure the future of the remaining 10 restaurants, saving 394 jobs.

The restaurant was originally founded by school friends Rob Beacham and Rob Whitehead in 1994 under the name Pierre Victoire.

It was later rebranded as Pierre Bistrot and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.