Bistrot Pierre closes eight sites with Preston and Southport among them

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST
A popular restaurant with chains in Lancashire has closed eight of its sites with immediate effect.

Bistrot Pierre which serves a range of French delicacies has closed its Preston and Southport premises.

Other branches that have ceased trading are Sutton Coldfield, Newport, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Leamington Spa and Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Bistro Pierre has closed eight of its sites including one in Preston.placeholder image
Bistro Pierre has closed eight of its sites including one in Preston. | Bistro Pierre

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The owners cited tax hikes in the autumn budget for driving up hospitality costs.

Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre, told the Sun he was ‘tremendously’ sad to see the closure of eight sites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The notice on the door of the Southport site.placeholder image
The notice on the door of the Southport site. | Bistrot Pierre

However, a new investment deal with Cherry Equity Partners has helped secure the future of the remaining 10 restaurants, saving 394 jobs.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured the future of the business and, with the backing of Cherry Equity Partners, now have a strong platform in place for future growth.”

The restaurant was originally founded by school friends Rob Beacham and Rob Whitehead in 1994 under the name Pierre Victoire.

It was later rebranded as Pierre Bistrot and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonRestaurant
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice