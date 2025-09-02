South Ribble Borough Council has announced major changes to the way its Civic Centre car park operates.

Starting on Wednesday, September 24, the rear car park at the site off West Paddock, Leyland, will become pay and display. It will also be open from 8am to 8pm daily, with no overnight parking (except council vehicles). Previously it was open 9am to 5pm, with penalty charges for non-compliance.

The council say the changes are to ‘help manage parking and improve access for genuine visitors’.

The Charges:

Up to one hour – FREE (must display a Time of Arrival ticket)

Up to four hours – £4

Up to eight hours – £8

Electric vehicles (EV) can park for up to four hours in an EV charging bay while actively charging your vehicle. Please ensure your vehicle is plugged in and charging during this time. You are required to obtain a ticket for the duration of your stay.

Disabled bays: Blue Badge must be clearly displayed.

Permits will be available for regular users (for all day parking).

The front car park at the Civic Centre will change from a maximum two-hour free stay, to maximum one-hour FREE stay car park, seven days a week.

Civic Centre rear car park, Leyland | Google

Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation, Councillor Wesley Roberts, who is responsible for car parks across the borough, said: "We want to ensure that the Civic Centre car parks are used fairly and responsibly and that people using the Civic Centre to see the council, visit the Job Centre or Citizens Advice or the new NHS Health Centre can do so.

“These changes will help improve access for our staff and visitors, support the upkeep of the facility, and reduce misuse by those not visiting the Civic Centre.

“They are about creating a safer, more efficient parking environment for everyone, whilst also ensuring sustainability of our council assets.”

Blood donations

Councillor Roberts said staff were “working through the finer details” over visitors making blood donations, which cannot be guaranteed to be completed within an hout. He said he hopes arrangements will be in place before the next session in November.