One of Blackpool’s best-rated restaurants is going under the hammer next month.

Casa Franco, which has been established on the South Shore promenade since 1984, is being auctioned by Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents, with a guide price of £415,000. Anyone interested has until November 14 to get their bid in online.

It has been run for 41 years by the Facciolo family, currently owned by daughter Angelina, and is named after her father Franco, who was the star of Italian film Un uomo da bruciare. He also went on to represent Italy in the men's high jump at the 1960 Olympics.

For the money, you get a Renaissance style sea front property, comprising of licensed restaurant suitable for 50 covers with a separate self-contained apartment, forecourt with seating for 60 covers, and two tenanted units. Kenrocks say the separate detached units on the forecourt generate an income of £30,000 per annum and have had the same vendors for 20 years.

The family business currently operates on a seasonal basis and has great reviews from customers, who appreciate the authentic Italian cuisine. It rates as 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor and 4.4 on Google Reviews.

One Facebook review from the summer states: “Came with my partner last week and he hasn’t shup up about the meatballs since we got home - to the point he’s wanting me to drive back down from Glasgow for more!”