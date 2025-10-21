Full list of Pizza Hut branches closing in Lancashire including Preston and Lancaster
The chain has confirmed the closure of 68 restaurants nationwide - including two in Lancashire - with some of the restaurants closing with immediate effect.
It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
In Lancashire, Pizza Hut will permanently shut its Preston restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park and its Lancaster branch at Kingsway Retail Park, off Caton Road.
Both of Blackpool’s Pizza Hut restaurants will remain open, with the town centre branch in Church Street and the Pleasure Beach branch on the Promenade among the 64 UK restaurants to be saved.
The branch on Southport’s seafront in Marine Drive will also remain open after American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, bought the remaining UK sites in a pre-pack administration deal.
DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.
Full list of Pizza Hut restaurants to close
Dine In restaurants
Ashton, Greater Manchester
Beckton, London
Bolton, Greater Manchester
Bournemouth, Dorset
Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
Brighton Marina, East Sussex
Bristol, Avon
Cardiff, South Glamorgan
Carlisle, Cumbria
Chatham, Kent
Clacton, Essex
Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
Crawley, West Sussex
Cribbs Causeway, Avon
Croydon, Surrey
Dudley, West Midlands
Dundee, Dundee
Durham City, County Durham
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh Fountain Park
Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
Enfield, Middlesex
Falkirk, Scotland
Feltham, Middlesex
Finchley Lido, London
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Greenwich, London
Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Hartlepool, Cleveland
Hayes, Middlesex
Hereford, Herefordshire
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Inverness, Scotland
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Llanelli, Dyfed
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Manchester Fort, Greater Manchester
Middlesbrough, Cleveland
Norwich, Norfolk
Oldham, Greater Manchester
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Preston, Lancashire
Reading Gate, Berkshire
Rhyl, Clwyd
Rochdale, Greater Manchester
Romford, Essex
Russell Square, London
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
Solihull, West Midlands
St Helens, Merseyside
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
Thanet, Kent
Tower Park, Dorset
Truro, Cornwall
Urmston, Greater Manchester
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Wigan, Greater Manchester
Yeovil, Somerset
Delivery sites/takeaways
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Bletchley, Milton Keynes
Coventry North, West Midlands
Coventry West, West Midlands
Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
Luton, Bedfordshire
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Rugby, Warwickshire
Uxbridge, Middlesex
Wolverton, Milton Keynes