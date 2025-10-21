Pizza Hut has revealed which Lancashire branches will close after the company behind its UK restaurants fell into administration.

The chain has confirmed the closure of 68 restaurants nationwide - including two in Lancashire - with some of the restaurants closing with immediate effect.

It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

In Lancashire, Pizza Hut will permanently shut its Preston restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park and its Lancaster branch at Kingsway Retail Park, off Caton Road.

Both of Blackpool’s Pizza Hut restaurants will remain open, with the town centre branch in Church Street and the Pleasure Beach branch on the Promenade among the 64 UK restaurants to be saved.

The branch on Southport’s seafront in Marine Drive will also remain open after American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, bought the remaining UK sites in a pre-pack administration deal.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

Full list of Pizza Hut restaurants to close

Dine In restaurants

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Beckton, London

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol, Avon

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley, West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon, Surrey

Dudley, West Midlands

Dundee, Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield, Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Hartlepool, Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford, Herefordshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Greater Manchester

Middlesbrough, Cleveland

Norwich, Norfolk

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Romford, Essex

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull, West Midlands

St Helens, Merseyside

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Thanet, Kent

Tower Park, Dorset

Truro, Cornwall

Urmston, Greater Manchester

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan, Greater Manchester

Yeovil, Somerset

Delivery sites/takeaways

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Coventry North, West Midlands

Coventry West, West Midlands

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Luton, Bedfordshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Uxbridge, Middlesex

Wolverton, Milton Keynes