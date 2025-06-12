The owner of a new bar in Garstang has issued a message to customers ahead of opening.

Two River Taps by Lune Brew Co. will be opening its doors tomorrow at the former Clockwork Bar in Catterall which last month five years after opening on Beacon Retail Park, off Garstang Road, in 2020.

It will be the third site to open in under two years for fast-growing indie brewery, Lune Brew Co, following the success of their thriving flagship Beer Hall in Galgate and the newly opened Mini Beer Hall wedding venue.

Two River Taps by Lune Brew Co will open at the now closed Clockwork Bar off Garstang Road in Catterall on Friday, June 13 | Two Rivers Taps/Lune Brew Co

The name of the new bar gives a nod to their Lune Valley roots and the nearby River Wyre flowing past the new venue.

Elliot Horner, founder of Lune Brew Co. said: “We have loads going on for the launch weekend including live music on Friday and Saturday (June 13 and 14) and a weekly quiz night beginning on Sunday, June 15.

“We will be introducing a full new range of beers, including 4 cask lines, 9 draught lines, with 1 beer of the year German lager, and 1 incredible Belgium Cherry Lambic, a load of wines, spirits & cans, funky wines (available for takeout) and coffee's n cakes for during the day.”

Posting on their social media feed ahead of opening, a spokesperson for the business added: “SIGN OF GOOD TIMES TO COME.

“The squad's been up ladders, covered in paint, and laughing our way through the final touches — and now the signs are up, it’s feeling very real.

“Two River Taps launches THIS FRIDAY from 12pm.

“Beers are pouring, tunes are locked in, and the garden’s ready for you beautiful lot.

“See you at the bar. Let’s make some memories.”