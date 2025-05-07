Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burger chain known for its Angus beef, loaded fries and milkshakes could soon be opening a branch in Lancashire.

Bosses at Beef King have applied for permission to convert a retail unit at 70 Darwen Street, Blackburn, into a restaurant, with the installation of an extraction flue to the rear.

The commercial unit - which sits in the Darwen Street Conservation Area - is a mid-terrace town centre site which was occupied by the ‘Lifeline Project’ for many years until it lost its funding in 2017 . The site was vacant for a considerable period before becoming a retail unit in recent years and the applicant states the proposed development “would create an active frontage and generate footfall in the town centre.”

Beef King has also opened in Chesterfield

A planning statement to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council says: “The Applicant seeks to put the site to effective use through the introduction of a restaurant use to be occupied by the chain ‘Beef King’. ‘Beef King’ is a successful restaurant chain with multiple locations across the UK . The cuisine centres around fresh ground prime Angus Beef and selected free range chicken.”

The statement also goes on to sat that the site is a sustainable location near public transport, and that “the rear elevation the site is not readily visible and so the inclusion of the flue would have a negligible impact on the Conservation Area setting.”

The Beef King website states the opening hours would be Mon-Sat 12pm-11pm and Sunday 4pm-11pm.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.