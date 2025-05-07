Beef King: Burger chain famed for its Angus beef looks to open at this Blackburn town centre site
Bosses at Beef King have applied for permission to convert a retail unit at 70 Darwen Street, Blackburn, into a restaurant, with the installation of an extraction flue to the rear.
The commercial unit - which sits in the Darwen Street Conservation Area - is a mid-terrace town centre site which was occupied by the ‘Lifeline Project’ for many years until it lost its funding in 2017 . The site was vacant for a considerable period before becoming a retail unit in recent years and the applicant states the proposed development “would create an active frontage and generate footfall in the town centre.”
A planning statement to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council says: “The Applicant seeks to put the site to effective use through the introduction of a restaurant use to be occupied by the chain ‘Beef King’. ‘Beef King’ is a successful restaurant chain with multiple locations across the UK . The cuisine centres around fresh ground prime Angus Beef and selected free range chicken.”
The statement also goes on to sat that the site is a sustainable location near public transport, and that “the rear elevation the site is not readily visible and so the inclusion of the flue would have a negligible impact on the Conservation Area setting.”
The Beef King website states the opening hours would be Mon-Sat 12pm-11pm and Sunday 4pm-11pm.
A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.
