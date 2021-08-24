Bedroom goes up in flames at domestic property in Preston

Firefighters gave first aid to a person after a bedroom caught alight in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 1:46 pm

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge rushed to the scene in Deepdale Road at around 7.40am on August 24.

The first floor bedroom of the property was "well alight" when crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing four breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One person received first aid from fire service personnel at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
Three people released without charge following van crash which killed Warton tee...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Fulwood, and Bamber Bridge rushed to the scene in Deepdale Road.