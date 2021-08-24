Bedroom goes up in flames at domestic property in Preston

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge rushed to the scene in Deepdale Road at around 7.40am on August 24.

The first floor bedroom of the property was "well alight" when crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing four breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One person received first aid from fire service personnel at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

