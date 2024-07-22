Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former BBC regional TV presenter from Lancashire has died, her sister has confirmed.

Beccy Barr, 46, from Lancaster, joined the BBC as a presenter and reporter in 2013 after a stint in financial journalism at CNBC in London.

But in 2019, after a two-decade-long career in journalism, the mother-of-one announced she was leaving the industry to become a firefighter, and joined Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

She credited her ambition to join the fire services to her father, Roy, who spent 20 years working in the service.

Beccy Barr, from Lancaster worked for BBC North West Tonight from 2013 until 2019 | n/a

At the time, she told the BBC: “I still really love being a journalist but it has been nearly 20 years and I’m ready for a change and a different challenge.”

She was sadly diagnosed with incurable abdominal cancer in 2023.

Posting on Ms Barr's X account, her sister said she had "passed away peacefully this morning".

“She spent her last few days at St John’s Hospice who provided the most dignified & compassionate care to Beccy & her whole family,” she added.

“Donations to the hospice can be made in Beccy’s memory.”

At the beginning of 2023, she told her followers online that she had been diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

She said: “Two lessons I’ve learned from this distinctly sub-optimal experience: 1) Life is wild. 2) People have an utterly astounding and boundless capacity for love, care and friendship.”

Following the announcement of Barr’s death, former viewers and friends shared their memories of watching the ex-journalist on air.

Her former BBC North West Tonight colleague, Annabel Tiffin, said she was "a feisty, fearless woman".

The fire service said it was "deeply saddened" to hear the news, adding: "Beccy was a dedicated and courageous firefighter who served with professionalism and compassion.

"She was an enthusiastic and warm person who became an inspiration to many."