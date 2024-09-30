Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV licence fee increased earlier in the year - so how much is it now.

It is currently a crime to watch live TV without paying the fee.

Labour however are planning to “end” prosecutions, according to reports.

If you are needing to renew your TV licence soon, you might be starting to wonder how much you will have to pay this year. The price saw an increase at the start of the financial year but that was a while ago and it may have slipped your mind.

For those who want to watch live shows and sports, catch up on the best box sets on BBC iPlayer or follow the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, you will need to have a TV licence. Labour will change the law so that not paying the licence fee will no longer be a criminal offence, Birmingham Live reports.

If you missed the news of the latest price increase, don’t worry as we have pulled together all you need to know about the TV licence fee. Here’s all you need to know:

How much does the licence fee cost in 2024?

If you are coming to the time when you have to renew your licence fee, you might be wondering how much it is going to cost you. The current prices are:

£169.50

£57 for black and white TV sets

The fee applies for both homes and businesses. It is an increase of just over £10 compared to 2023 - with the rise kicking-in on 1 April 2024.

Licence fee went up at the start of the financial year.

Can you pay for it monthly or yearly?

The licence fee is paid annually, but you do have a range of options for payment to find what suits you best. You can opt to pay it all in one go - the choice I went for this very week.

However if you don’t want to part with £169.50 straight up, you can also pay quarterly - splitting the cost into four. If you pick this option it will cost £43.62 plus a £1.25 charge.