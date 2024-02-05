Bathroom Delights/Charisma Crystals in Leyland announces closure
A spokesperson for the shop said the decision to close was made with a 'heavy heart and a lot trying'.
A shop in Lancashire which sold bathroom accessories and crystals has announced its closure after 15 months of trading.
Bathroom Delights/Charisma Crystals, 23 Hough lane, Leyland, ceased trading on Saturday (February 3).
Announcing the sad news on social media, a spokesperson for the shop which sold things such as luxury scented bath fizzers, fragranced wax melts, crystal jewellery and incense, said the decision to close was made with a 'heavy heart and a lot trying'.
They said: "Due to a heavy heart and a lot trying unfortunately Bathroom Delights/Charisma Crystals has now closed permanently from Saturday, 3rd February.
"We would like to thank all our customers that visited our shop over the 15 months and supported us over some of the difficult times.
"Thankyou so much to all the people of Leyland and surrounding areas." They added that products were still available to purchase online.
