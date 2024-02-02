Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 13-year-old girl from Chorley is hoping to put her best ballet pump forward after being selected to represent England at the Dance World Cup in Prague.

Holy Cross Catholic High School pupil Alice McGarvie has qualified as a soloist in the Children's Repetoire (Ballet) section, which only the top five of those who auditioned nationally did.

Not only that, but she will also be dancing in groups with her dance school Vale Studios, Stockport. Representing over 120,000 competitors from 66 countries competing at their country qualifiers and at the World Finals, the dance competition will take place in June. This is the greatest all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults around the world.

Alice, who has been dancing since she was seven, and counts Hannah Martin who currently dances for the Birmingham Royal Ballet, as her inspiration, has attended prestigious dance schools such as Pamela Knowles School of Dance in Adlington before moving to Vale Studios in Stockport.