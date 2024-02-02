13-year-old girl from Lancashire selected to represent England at the Dance World Cup in Prague
She will be dancing in two categories.
A 13-year-old girl from Chorley is hoping to put her best ballet pump forward after being selected to represent England at the Dance World Cup in Prague.
Holy Cross Catholic High School pupil Alice McGarvie has qualified as a soloist in the Children's Repetoire (Ballet) section, which only the top five of those who auditioned nationally did.
Not only that, but she will also be dancing in groups with her dance school Vale Studios, Stockport. Representing over 120,000 competitors from 66 countries competing at their country qualifiers and at the World Finals, the dance competition will take place in June. This is the greatest all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults around the world.
Alice, who has been dancing since she was seven, and counts Hannah Martin who currently dances for the Birmingham Royal Ballet, as her inspiration, has attended prestigious dance schools such as Pamela Knowles School of Dance in Adlington before moving to Vale Studios in Stockport.
She also divides her time dancing at The Lowry in Manchester twice a week with CAT (Centre for Advanced Training), which focuses on Contemporary and Ballet. She has won many medals at dance competitions such as Lancashire Dance Festival and recently came first with her Vale junior team at the CYD National finals and also at the Superweekender in Birmingham. When not dancing, Alice, who has two younger brothers, Dominic and Edward who are keen tennis players, she loves going to the gym and running. She will also taking part in the Scottish Ballet Grand Prix final in Dundee on the Sunday, February 11 and will be dusting off her running shows for the Wigan 5k in March to raise some sponsorship money.