One of the pigeons had to be put to sleep due to its injuries.

'Expect a knock on the door' is the message for a group of barbaric yobs who are deliberately targeting and shooting pigeons with ball bearing sling shots outside a Tesco car park.

Last week Brambles Wildlife Rescue in Ribchester had to come to the aid of three injured pigeons at Tesco in Accrington, and sadly have had to put one to sleep due to its injuries.

CCTV footage, which has been handed over to the police, shows a group of males targeting the birds.

The first pigeon, which staff at Brambles named Percy, was found on January 6, and had surgery on January 11 to remove a ball bearing from his shoulder.

The second pigeon arrived at Brambles on January 15, but had to be put down due to the severity of his injuries.

A third bird, who was named Vince, short for Invincible, was taken to the rescue centre on January 17 and had surgery on Thursday to pin his foot.

Vince is now on daily antibiotics and pain relief following surgery to pin his badly broken foot. Wildlife rehabilitator, Mel Greenhalgh said: “A lady visiting the car park found the pigeons and reported them to us each time and brought them to our rescue centre.

Lancashire Police,Tesco and Brambles Wildlife Rescue are appealing for information.

"There have been three badly injured pigeons in the last week, one of those was put to sleep by our vet, as the damage from the ball bearing had shattered the shoulder.

“The other two are recovering from a shoulder injury and a badly broken foot which has been pinned."

She added: "The number of injuries clearly shows the evil of the people who are doing this to these poor creatures. "The perpetrators should know there are clear images of them on CCTV doing this.

"If you are one of the group of people doing this, expect a knock on the door."

Tesco are assisting the police with their enquiries and have given them access to CCTV footage. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they are investigating the incident.