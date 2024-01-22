The 103-year-old has revealed her secret to a long and happy life.

A Coppull care home resident has recently celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Gwen Auty, who has been with Beeches Care Home in Coppull since 2021, celebrated her birthday at the weekend.

She was born and raised in West Yorkshire and moved later to Croston, Lancashire in her later years to be closer to her family. At the start of WW2, aged 19, she enlisted in the Armed Forces and was stationed in Edinburgh for five years which she described as magical years.

She married Ken in 1945 and raised two sons. They enjoyed family holidays to Scarborough and travels further abroad when their children had grown up.

She worked as a manager for a dry cleaning firm, as well an for an optician, amongst other things. When she retired, she was a committed volunteer in a local charity shop for many years.

She has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Impressively, Gwen only gave up driving at the age of 96. She enjoyed popping out to the shops to keep her wardrobe updated and stopping off for a pub lunch on the way home.

She's a talented embroiderer and has won many prizes in local village shows for her creations.

When asked what her secret is for a long life, she said: "Be thankful, be happy and don't do anything you don't want to do."