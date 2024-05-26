Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who has outlived all her siblings and friends has celebrated her 100th bithday and revealed her secret to longevity.

Banksfield Nursing Home resident Joan Wilkinson, celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday, May 21, surrounded by her loved ones and a buffet for residents.

Born in Fleetwood to parents James and Ada Boothman, Joan was one of five children.

She worked for the railways during WW2 and was given her driving licence so she could drive lorries and never had to pass a test!

She moved to Preston in 1962 and lived in Fulwood ever since.

She married twice and has three children - two boys to her first marriage and one daughter to the second. She worked for Plumbs and managed their shops across the country until they closed when she became a home consultant- visiting people in their homes to measure and fit furniture covers and curtains.

She was also a keen tennis and badminton player and an excellent baker.

She credits her longevity secret to clean living.

Joan’s daughter Sarah said: “She has always enjoyed entertaining and had lots of friends.