Bamber Bridge FC issue plea to supporters after double parking stops emergency ambulance

A social media storm kicked off after the local derby with Chorley FC last month, with residents living near the stadium in Irongate complaining about double parking stopping an ambulance reaching sheltered accomodation in St Mary’s Close.

One resident wrote: “We have an elderly home at the end of the road that needs easy access for situations like this!

“Please be more vigilant when you’re parking as this is a regular occurance.”

Another wrote: “Parking has always been an issue around the club and it would be a massive shame for them to lose custom and for people to not be able to attend because of lack of parking.

“However, I’m more worried about the welfare of the locals when emergency services can’t get to them. I think both issues need tackling nonetheless.”

The club says it is aware of the social media posts, and claims the local derby nature of the game increased attendance.

Club's response

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we at the football club have no control over parking on the public highway. This is the responsibility of Lancashire County Council and the police.

“We regularly remind visitors to our matches to park legally and sensibly, and to be considerate to our neighbours. However, ultimately we cannot control where people park.