Baby left with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in Lancashire
Lancashire Police were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday 6 August) to a report that a baby had fallen from the second-storey window of a property.
Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene on Heap Street, Burnley, with the baby, a 1-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.
Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.
“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”
Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help us is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.