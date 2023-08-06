News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Baby left with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in Lancashire

A one-year-old baby has been left with serious injuries after falling from a window.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 19:13 BST

Lancashire Police were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday 6 August) to a report that a baby had fallen from the second-storey window of a property.

Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene on Heap Street, Burnley, with the baby, a 1-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

Lancashire Police are trying to find several people who stopped to help a baby in Burnley on Sunday morning (August 6.)Lancashire Police are trying to find several people who stopped to help a baby in Burnley on Sunday morning (August 6.)
Lancashire Police are trying to find several people who stopped to help a baby in Burnley on Sunday morning (August 6.)
Most Popular
Read More
Preston classic cars: 15 pics from the Lancashire Vehicle Club's "Classics in th...

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.

“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help us is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceBurnleyCCTV