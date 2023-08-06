Preston classic cars: 15 pics from the Lancashire Vehicle Club's "Classics in the Park" show at Avenham and Miller Park
The ever-popular classic car show returned to Avenham and Miller Park this weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
Dozens of cars and motorbikes from the 1920s to the 1980s were on display throughout the free event, which ran between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, August 5.
It was hosted by the Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicle Club.
Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes from the day so take a look below:
