Preston classic cars: 15 pics from the Lancashire Vehicle Club's "Classics in the Park" show at Avenham and Miller Park

The ever-popular classic car show returned to Avenham and Miller Park this weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

Dozens of cars and motorbikes from the 1920s to the 1980s were on display throughout the free event, which ran between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, August 5.

It was hosted by the Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicle Club.

Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes from the day so take a look below:

Wilson Murray, four, tries out a vintage vehicle.

1. Classic Car Show at Miller Park

Wilson Murray, four, tries out a vintage vehicle. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Howard Wadsworth with his 1968 Austin Healey Sprite.

2. Classic Car Show at Miller Park

Howard Wadsworth with his 1968 Austin Healey Sprite. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Andrew and Stephanie Gaffney with their Ford Anglia 1961

3. Classic Car Show at Miller Park

Andrew and Stephanie Gaffney with their Ford Anglia 1961 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

John Titterington with his 1963 MKI Midget.

4. Classic Car Show at Miller Park

John Titterington with his 1963 MKI Midget. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

