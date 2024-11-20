Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at one of Lancashire’s leading wedding venues want permission to more than double its capacity for brides and grooms.

The Outbarn in Bashall Eaves, near Clitheroe, winner of Best Wedding Venue in the 2022 Lancashire Tourism Awards, is seeking to formalise changes to the business experienced since lockdown.

What’s the background?

For almost 30 years, the repurposed stone barns have been used for functions and corporate training, with the first wedding held in December 2009. In 2015 approval was granted to vary the planning permission to allow the formal use of the venue for weddings and corporate functions and from 2010 – 2019 the corporate and wedding events co-existed in unity.

But during lockdown, the corporate training side of their business fell away - replaced by online events - and has never fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the booking rate for weddings has stabilising at an average of 90 per year.

The Outbarn, Bashall Eaves | The Outbarn/RVBC

A planning statement says: “Ribble Valley council recognises the economic importance and future potential of wedding tourism, which provides substantial value beyond the direct income generated by wedding venues. The Out Barn has now realigned. We used to run 130+ training and corporate events per year and less than 40 weddings per year. We are now running around 10 corporate/training events per year and 90 weddings per year. There has been a net reduction in activity from 170 combined events/days to 100 combined events/days per year. We are seeking a change in our planning conditions to formalise our business as it is now and will be in the future.”

The business, which currently employs 32 people, has also revealed it intends to introduce lodge accommodation, which would create the equivalent of six more full-time jobs.

Bosses say they are committed to employing and maintaining a steady workforce, working with local suppliers and engaging with the community - flowers that are left from weddings are taken to local care homes on a rota basis for the residents to enjoy flower arranging with.