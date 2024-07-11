Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wedding venue sitting on the banks of the Lancaster Canal with views to Bowland Fell is being offered for sale.

The Mill at Conder Green, near Lancaster, is on the market for offers in the region of £2.5m.

The price is a reduction of nearly £500,000 since it first went on the market in 2022. At that time, the Lancaster Guardian reported the sale was due to the owner’s retirement.

For your money, you get a pub/restaurant area with seating for approximately 90 people, 21 contemporary ensuite bedrooms, a fully self-contained function area for approximately 120 capacity with private bar, patio and lawned gardens.

Located on the lower ground floor are a beer cellar, wine store, dry goods store, staff rooms, laundry room, utility and boiler rooms.

Externally there a number of outside trading areas with stone flagged patios and a lawned beer garden all with views on the canal and Bowland Fells and a car park to accommodate approximately 60 vehicles.

Finances

According to agent Everard Cole, the 12 months turnover to March 31, 2022 was £1,287,707 (split wet 25 per cent, food 44 per cent and rooms 31 per cent). There was a gross profit margin of 78 per cent and adjusted profit of £372,973.

Rating

The four star venue is highly-rated on both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, with 4.5/5 scores on both platforms. Customers praise the helpful staff and clean rooms.