Award-winning axe and knife throwing venue Axes to Ashes to open first Lancashire site in Colne
Axes to Ashes, the award-winning axe and knife throwing company, has announced the opening of Axes to Ashes: Axe Imperium, at the Fun House, King Street, in Colne, this Saturday.
The venue will play host to a range of special events, themed nights and also private parties utilising equipment that is suitable for children and adults alike, alongside corporate sessions, in a professional and safe environment.
The top-spec range has several different lanes for participants, including disabled access and will be a secure space for families, friends and groups to come together and experience something completely different.
It includes a full bar and later in 2025 will see the opening of a smokehouse with everything from slow smoked beef brisket and ribs to delicious vegan and gluten free options to cater for most requirements.
Owned and founded by Andy Fletcher, Axes to Ashes offers axe and knife throwing as a mobile service around the country hosting events in places such as Lancashire and Manchester.
Andy, who was named a winner at the the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Start-Up category, as Entrepreneur of the Year – North West, said: “Axes to Ashes came about from a passion to get adults and children back to basics, by taking them on a learning journey covering safe axe use, fire lighting and the tranquillity that can be found from watching embers turn to ashes.
“After a hugely successful few years, we found the perfect spot for the Axe Imperium, which will be a safe space for groups of friends and family to come together and spend quality time.”
The Axe Imperium will be managed by a team of highly-trained and skilled staff, including Ben Lloyd who is a professional axe throwing coach and Kali Tattersall who is currently the UKAT (Axe and Knife Throwing) World Champion to ensure complete safety and the best instruction possible.
The Axe Imperium typically opens Friday afternoon through to Sunday evening for regular visitors, with a weekly Members Club held on a Monday evening.
There will also be Saturday and Sunday morning slots available for private functions such as children’s birthday parties or celebrations.
The venue is also available to hire throughout the week for corporate functions and team-building.
