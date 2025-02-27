17 exciting pics of Preston beer hall Billie Rox's opening weekend with axe throwing, darts and shuffle board games

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:51 BST
Bottomless cocktails, axe throwing, pool and darts games were just some of the many things on offer at the opening weekend of a new beer hall in Preston.

Billie Rox - a new competitive socialising and beer hall venue inside Lime House, next to the all new Animate location in the Harris Quarter of Preston opened to hordes of excited customers last Friday.

The new venue promises to serve up a unique day to night experience, merging live entertainment, drinks and sport with competitive socializing games all under one roof.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics from the opening weekend.

Billie Rox in Preston opens its games room doors with axe throwing and darts.

1. Billie Rox opens in Preston

Billie Rox in Preston opens its games room doors with axe throwing and darts. Photo: Emma Downey

Pool, darts and axe throwing are just some of the many games at Billie Rox.

2. Billie Rox opens in Preston

Pool, darts and axe throwing are just some of the many games at Billie Rox. Photo: UGC

Who fancies a game of pool then?

3. Billie Rox opens in Preston

Who fancies a game of pool then? Photo: UGC

There is something for everyone at the new beer hall and games room.

4. Billie Rox opens in Preston

There is something for everyone at the new beer hall and games room. Photo: UGC

