Billie Rox - a new competitive socialising and beer hall venue inside Lime House, next to the all new Animate location in the Harris Quarter of Preston opened to hordes of excited customers last Friday.

The new venue promises to serve up a unique day to night experience, merging live entertainment, drinks and sport with competitive socializing games all under one roof.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics from the opening weekend.

