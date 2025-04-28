Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Blackburn.

Armed and unarmed officers attended the incident on Swift Close at around 5.37pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Another man in his 40s also suffered minor injuries.

Officers today confirmed a 42-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution and if you have any concerns, or information, please do approach them as they carry out their duties.

“An investigation is underway and an arrest has been made.”

Detectives urged anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage of the Swift Close area between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on April 26 to come forward.

If you have any information that could help police, call police on 101 quoting log number 1067 of April 26.