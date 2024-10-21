Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on Astley Park next month with for the return of a popular event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free family event Astley Illuminated will return on Friday, November 8, with magnificent light displays, entertainment and more.

Astley Hall Illuminatedhas announced its return date for next month with a 'Lost at Sea' theme. | Kelvin-Lister Stuttard

Following the success of last year’s Alien Invasion themed event which saw thousands attend, Astley Hall and Park will come alive with light, music and mystery of the seas with this year’s theme ‘Lost at Sea’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is supported by funding from the UK Government, will run from 5pm-9pm and will feature dazzling light displays, installations, themed interactive performers, live music plus there’ll be delicious food and drink to purchase.

Read More Astley Illuminated returns to Chorley with an alien invasion

Last year's theme was an Alien one. | Kelvin-Lister Stuttard

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Astley Illuminated which is always a popular event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With new themes for the event being introduced in recent years, it brings something fresh each year for families to enjoy and best of all it’s free entry.”

During the evening, visitors can enter Astley Hall (free of charge) where there'll be themed installations to enjoy, plus the exterior of the hall and grounds will be transformed by light projections.

“Throughout the event there’ll be craft activities, walkabout performances and live shanty music on the walled garden stage.