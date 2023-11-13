News you can trust since 1886
Astley Illuminated returns to Chorley with an alien invasion

It was a case of E.T. phone home last weekend in Chorley as aliens decided to pay a visit!
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT

Astley Illuminated returned last on Friday (November 10), with an Alien Invasion theme. The xtra-terrestrial visitors took control of the hall and grounds in Chorley for the event which featured dazzling light displays, installations and interactive performers featuring popular sci-fi characters and live music acts.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

99th Garrison as a variety of Star Wars characters

1. Astley Illuminated Alien Invasion

99th Garrison as a variety of Star Wars characters Photo: Paul Heyes

The annual Astley Illuminated event at Astley Hall, Astley Park, Chorley, returned last Friday (November 10) with a Sci-Fi theme

2. Astley Illuminated Alien Invasion

The annual Astley Illuminated event at Astley Hall, Astley Park, Chorley, returned last Friday (November 10) with a Sci-Fi theme Photo: Paul Heyes

Blues Harvest rocking Astley Illuminated

3. Astley Illuminated Alien Invasion

Blues Harvest rocking Astley Illuminated Photo: Paul Heyes

: Visitors have a go at being a Dalek with Davros

4. Astley Illuminated Alien Invasion

: Visitors have a go at being a Dalek with Davros Photo: Paul Heyes

