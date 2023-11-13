Astley Illuminated returns to Chorley with an alien invasion
It was a case of E.T. phone home last weekend in Chorley as aliens decided to pay a visit!
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Astley Illuminated returned last on Friday (November 10), with an Alien Invasion theme. The xtra-terrestrial visitors took control of the hall and grounds in Chorley for the event which featured dazzling light displays, installations and interactive performers featuring popular sci-fi characters and live music acts.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
