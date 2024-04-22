Are they mad? I think this fine should have been revoked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We recently reported that Emma Downey has been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in the city’s Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket.

The journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door.

Most readers were in agreement that Emma shouldn’t have to pay a fine for something she had proof of purchashing in the first place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she hoped showing her proof of purchase and the ticket in the appeals process would lead to the fine being squashed.

ES Parking, the firm who manages the site, states all drivers must pay and display a ticket or risk getting fined.

Those who get a fine are then given 28 days to pay the £100 fee but it they fail to pay it increases to £170.

She heard nothing from the ES Parking’s dedicated solicitors Gladstones based in Warrington for four months while they ‘investigated her claims’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a four month investigation all they responded with was a picture of the upturned ticket in the vehicle and a screenshot of the pay and display rules.

READ MORE:

Read More I was taken to court after refusing to pay a £300 parking ticket and won

Most readers were in agreement, saying they too had been slapped with unfair parking tickets.

Martin T Poltorak said: “£170? Are they mad?”

Nicola Martin added: “The fine is ridiculous and should have been revoked because she can prove there has been no attempt at trying to avoid paying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry McKenna said: “They cannot enforce. If it was me I would be taking them to court demanding money with menaces.”

Jospeph Gudgeon said that he had also been wrongly fined.

“I got wrongly fined at the SIP car park at the former Dryden Mill site on Manchester Road. The ticket machine is often faulty.

“I advise people to avoid like the plague.”

Pauline Fleming added: “Completely agree with Emma. Total lack of common sense by ES parking. Clearly no brains and just out to make money any way they can!” Michael Errington said he was fighting one at the moment as well.

“You can clearly see we have paid and the amount taken out of the bank but they say we will have to pay the fine? I don’t think so.” Also in agreement was Billy Scott who said: “Same happened to me. Mine was displayed on my dashboard they said it had to be on window. RIDICULOUS.” Andy Hall added that if it were him he would ‘100 per cent contest it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When approached for a response ES Parking said they would not be making a comment to the newspaper. Emma says she plans to continue fighting the parking fine.