Are they mad? I think this fine should have been revoked
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
We recently reported that Emma Downey has been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in the city’s Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket.
The journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door.
However, she hoped showing her proof of purchase and the ticket in the appeals process would lead to the fine being squashed.
ES Parking, the firm who manages the site, states all drivers must pay and display a ticket or risk getting fined.
Those who get a fine are then given 28 days to pay the £100 fee but it they fail to pay it increases to £170.
She heard nothing from the ES Parking’s dedicated solicitors Gladstones based in Warrington for four months while they ‘investigated her claims’.
After a four month investigation all they responded with was a picture of the upturned ticket in the vehicle and a screenshot of the pay and display rules.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.Sign up for our free newsletters now
READ MORE:
Most readers were in agreement, saying they too had been slapped with unfair parking tickets.
Martin T Poltorak said: “£170? Are they mad?”
Nicola Martin added: “The fine is ridiculous and should have been revoked because she can prove there has been no attempt at trying to avoid paying.”
Gerry McKenna said: “They cannot enforce. If it was me I would be taking them to court demanding money with menaces.”
Jospeph Gudgeon said that he had also been wrongly fined.
“I got wrongly fined at the SIP car park at the former Dryden Mill site on Manchester Road. The ticket machine is often faulty.
Pauline Fleming added: “Completely agree with Emma. Total lack of common sense by ES parking. Clearly no brains and just out to make money any way they can!” Michael Errington said he was fighting one at the moment as well.
“You can clearly see we have paid and the amount taken out of the bank but they say we will have to pay the fine? I don’t think so.” Also in agreement was Billy Scott who said: “Same happened to me. Mine was displayed on my dashboard they said it had to be on window. RIDICULOUS.” Andy Hall added that if it were him he would ‘100 per cent contest it’.
When approached for a response ES Parking said they would not be making a comment to the newspaper. Emma says she plans to continue fighting the parking fine.
Have you had similar issues in Walker Street car park? If so, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.