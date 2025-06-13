Appeal to find missing woman last seen in West End Road, Morecambe and man at Boots on Fishergate in Preston
Jenny Foley
She was last seen on West End Road in Morecambe at 19:55 on Wednesday, June 11.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a dress with prints on, a coat, baseball cap and sunglasses, however she may now be wearing brightly coloured clothing with a cap and sunglasses.
She is described as around 5ft 5 and medium in build, with short dyed purple-red hair.
She is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang, Goosnargh and Birmingham.
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Jenny, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log number LC-20250612-0921 and please share this post.
For any immediate sightings, please call 999.
Rickford Carradice
He was last seen outside Boots on Fishergate in Preston.
Rickford is 5ft 9in with black dreadlocks and facial hair. He walks using a walking stick.
He has links to Preston, particularly the city centre and Avenham areas.
Since he was reported missing on 10th June, enquiries offline have been ongoing to find him, but police are now asking for the public’s help.
If you see Rickford, let police know straight away by calling 999.
