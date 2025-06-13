Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating two missing people from Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Foley

Jenny Foley was last seen on West End Road in Morecambe at 19:55 on Wednesday. | Lancashire Police

Jenny Foley is currently missing from her home and police are really concerned about her welfare.

She was last seen on West End Road in Morecambe at 19:55 on Wednesday, June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was last seen, she was wearing a dress with prints on, a coat, baseball cap and sunglasses, however she may now be wearing brightly coloured clothing with a cap and sunglasses.

She is described as around 5ft 5 and medium in build, with short dyed purple-red hair.

She is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang, Goosnargh and Birmingham.

If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Jenny, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log number LC-20250612-0921 and please share this post.

For any immediate sightings, please call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rickford Carradice

Rickford Carradice who has the nickname ‘Grandad’, 60, was last seen on Wednesday, June 4 outside Boots on Fishergate in Preston. | Preston Police

Rickford Carradice who has the nickname ‘Grandad’, 60, was last seen on Wednesday, June 4.

He was last seen outside Boots on Fishergate in Preston.

Rickford is 5ft 9in with black dreadlocks and facial hair. He walks using a walking stick.

He has links to Preston, particularly the city centre and Avenham areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since he was reported missing on 10th June, enquiries offline have been ongoing to find him, but police are now asking for the public’s help.

If you see Rickford, let police know straight away by calling 999.

If you have information to help find Rickford call 101 quoting log 0813 of 10th June.