Appeal for witnesses after A59 smash leaves 92-year-old woman with serious injuries

The incident happened at the junction of Liverpool Road and Lindle Lane, Hutton at around 12.40pm and involved a Mercedes C220 and a Ford Ka.

The passenger in the Ford, a 92-year-old woman from Hutton, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

The Ford driver, an 88-year-old woman from the local area, and the Mercedes driver, a 21-year-old man from Preston, were not seriously injured.

Officers said that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured woman and her family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating to establish exactly how the collision happened, and I’m keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police.

“If you saw what happened or have any information regarding the incident, please get in touch.

“Further, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dashcam in your vehicle, please get in touch.”

The road, close to the southern end of the Penwortham bypass, was closed throughout Saturday afternoon following the incident.