A59 in Hutton closed as emergency services called to two-vehicle smash
A major road out of Preston was closed for a time on Saturday afternoon following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
By Tony Durkin
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 3:59pm
It happened at the junction of the A59 Liverpool Road and Lindle Lane in Hutton shortly before 1pm.
Two fire engines from the Leyland and Penwortham stations attended the scene and firefighters extricated one casualty from one of the vehicles who was treated by ambulance crews.
No further details of the conditions those involved in the incident were available.