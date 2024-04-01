The 2024 Elmer Trail has been unveiled at a special event.

The sculptures which will be on display across town as part of Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool have been revealed to the art trail’s sponsors and supporters.

At a special launch event for people involved in Blackpool’s first ever art trail, around 100 people got to see the 33 large sculptures inspired by David McKee’s popular children’s character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant as well as the 37 Young Elmer sculptures designed and painted by children at local schools and youth organisations.

During the event, organisers Brian House Children’s Hospice revealed a further three sculptures ahead of the trail, which starts on Saturday, April 13.

Creative Fusion has been painted by MrASingh and draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of world cultures, celebrating diversity and the beauty found in different walks of life.

Adorned with intricate mandala patterns, the sculpture is a harmonious fusion of global communities, serving as a reminder to seek inspiration in our surroundings, embracing the power of cultural diversity and the creativity within us all.

Creative Fusion is sponsored by Shared Services Connected Limited.

The Clown has been painted by Amy Tomlinson who says: “Blackpool is well-known for its variety of entertainment, thanks to its distinctive structures, scenery, and major tourist attractions.

“Over decades Blackpool’s history has changed. However, for myself personally, the Tower Circus has always played a particular part in my life (especially the long walks with the elephants on the sandy beach) and to this day a large role in the inspiration of my design, as I wanted to create something that represents the amusements of the town while also being rather quirky and humorous.”

The Clown is sponsored by Partington's Holiday Parks.

The event also revealed a specially-designed book bench, which trailgoers can use to rest, sit with Elmer and enjoy Blackpool.

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is being run in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press and is expect to raise over £110,000 for Brian House.

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “With just two weeks to go until our art trail, our preview event was a wonderful evening to show our sponsors and supporters – the people who have made this extraordinary event possible – everything we’ve been working on.

“It’s hard to explain the feeling in the room, but it was amazing to see the looks on everyone’s faces as they walked into the room and saw for the first time our truly remarkable sculptures together. It’s the only time they’ll be seen together until our Farewell Weekend at the end of the trail.

“It was particularly special to show our supporters the large sculptures which will be sold at auction to raise money for Brian House – our area’s only children’s hospice, supporting the most fragile children on the Fylde coast.

“We just can’t wait until residents and visitors to our unique town can see them too.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool will run from 13th April to 9th June 2024.

The art trail is supported by Presenting Partners Thompson Contracts and Ameon, Learning Programme Sponsor Tower Insurance and Official Supporters Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL), Beaverbrooks, Partington’s Holiday Parks, RSS Events and Blackpool Council.

1 . Preview of the elephants involved in Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool for Brian House Children's Hospice Photo Sales

2 . Preview of the elephants involved in Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool for Brian House Children's Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Preview of the elephants involved in Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool for Brian House Children's Hospice Photo Sales

4 . Preview of the elephants involved in Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool for Brian House Children's Hospice Pictured is Paul Black from Andersen Press. Photo Sales