A number of road closures and diversions will be set in place across Lancashire from next week.

Lancashire County Council intend to make an Order under Section 14(1) (a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, the effect of which will be to temporarily prohibit traffic on the roads set out in this notice.

Road closures and diversions across Lancashire next week include:

Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood

Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative from 0800 hours on Monday 27th October 2025 until 1800 hours on Friday 31st October 2025 or until completion of the works within this period.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:-Lightfoot Lane – Garstang Road – Eastway – Lightfoot Lane and vice versa.

Thropps Lane, Longton, South Ribble Borough

Thropps Lane, Longton | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative from 08:00 hours on Monday 27th October 2025 until 18:00 hours on Friday 31st October 2025 or until completion of the works within this period. Access for emergency services will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:-Thropps Lane – Brownhill Lane – Chapel Park Road – Chapel Lane - A59 Longton Bypass – A59 Liverpool Road – A59 Longton Bypass - Chapel Lane – Chapel Park Road – Brownhill Lane – Thropps Lane.

Ratten Lane, Hutton, South Ribble Borough

Ratten Lane, Hutton | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative from 0800 hours on Monday 27th October 2025 until 1800 hours on Friday 31st October 2025 or until completion of the works within this period. Access for emergency services will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:-Ratten Lane – Skip Lane – Liverpool Road – A59 Liverpool Road and vice versaAlternative route:Ratten Lane – A59 Liverpool Road – A59 John Horrocks Way – A582 Golden way and vice versa.The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow Openreach Fibre Optic works to be carried out.

Bee Lane, Penwortham, South Ribble Borough

Bee Lane, Penwortham | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative from 2300 hours on Saturday 25th October 2025 until 0600 hours on Sunday 26th October 2025 or until completion of the works within this period. Access for emergency services will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.4. Vehicular access for residents will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:-Bee Lane – Lords Lane – Flag Lane - B5254 Leyland Road and Vice Versa.The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow railway bridge inspection works to be carried out.

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative daily from 0800 hours until 1800 hours from Friday 24th October 2025 until Tuesday 11th November 2025 or until completion of the works within this period.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:-Cadley Causeway – Woodplumpton Road – Blackpool Road – Garstang Road – Black Bull Lane and vice versa.The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

School Lane, Longton, South Ribble Borough

School Lane, Longton | Google Maps

The prohibition will be operative from 08:00 hours on Saturday 25th October 2025 until 17:00 hours on Sunday 2nd November 2025 or until completion of the works within this period.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via:School Lane - Bentley Park Road – Liverpool Road – Bank Croft and vice versa.The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow gas mains replacement works to be carried out.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/