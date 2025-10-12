Two road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including road closures.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 61 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19

1. Preston roadworks (13/10-19/10)

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19 | Google Maps

What: Lane closures Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Oct 13-Oct 18

2. Fishergate Hill, Preston

What: Lane closures Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s50 licence works on Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood outside number 183. Extending the HV cable to the POC, Approx measure 3m x 0.4m x .700mm . works carried out by Aptus Utilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 13-Oct 18

3. Lightfoot Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s50 licence works on Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood outside number 183. Extending the HV cable to the POC, Approx measure 3m x 0.4m x .700mm . works carried out by Aptus Utilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 15

4. Hollowforth Lane, Preston

What: Road closed Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 15 | Google Maps

