Two road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 61 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks (13/10-19/10) Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Fishergate Hill, Preston What: Lane closures Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lightfoot Lane, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s50 licence works on Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood outside number 183. Extending the HV cable to the POC, Approx measure 3m x 0.4m x .700mm . works carried out by Aptus Utilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales