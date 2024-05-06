Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oceanic Consulting are proud to announce the finalists for the 11th edition of the British Muslim Awards.

The British Muslim Awards 2024 is one of the most prestigious events in the British Muslim community, recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of British Muslims in various fields.

Oceanic Consulting reveal all the finalists of The British Muslim Awards 2024

After a rigorous nomination process, the finalists for the British Muslim Awards 2024 have been shortlisted into several categories with the list of nominees including outstanding individuals, businesses, and organisations that have made significant contributions to the British Muslim community.

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony in Manchester in early 2024.

A spokesman for the British Muslim Awards 2024 said: “We believe that these awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the British Muslim community and to inspire future generations of Muslims to excel in various fields.

“The nominees have shown exceptional dedication and talent in their respective fields, and we are honoured to recognise their contributions to society.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their accomplishment.”

The finalists for the 11th British Muslim Awards 2024 are:

Muslim in the Community

Afruz Miah (Running Man, Oldham)

Akef Akbar (Wakefield Council, Wakefield)

Araf Saddiq (NHS Scotland, Motherwell)

Shahida Rahman (Cambridge)

Zafar Niaz (Bradford Tigers Football Club)

Jawahir Roble (Football Beyond Borders, London)

Najma Khalid (Women’s CHAI Project, Manchester)

Hasan Al-Habib (Birmingham Comedy Festival, Birmingham)

Badrun Nesa PASHA (Bangladeshi Women’s Association, Birmingham)

Mahamed Hashi (Brixton Soup Kitchen, Stockwell)

Young Achiever of the Year

Kosar Ali (Rocks, London)

Iqra Babu (Foot Anstey LLP, Cardiff)

Maryam Fathimah Jazeem (Cause 4 Children Foundation, )

Farzana Abdullah (Muslim Lawyer’s Hub, Glasgow)

Nafisa Bakkar (Amaliah, London)

Umar Ahmed (Autodesk, London)

Umar Tahir (Socially Aware and United 4 Peace, Manchester)

Tahirah Ali (Power Lifter, Swansea)

FaridahÀbíké-Íyímídé (Ace of Spades, London)

Samina Kiyani (Resuscitation Council UK, London)

Noor Inayat Khan Muslim Woman of the Year Award

Robina Shah (Greater Manchester Lieutenancy, Manchester)

Samia Nefti-Meziani (University of Birmingham, Birmingham)

Khadijah Mellah (Charlie Fellowes Racing, Newmarket)

Kerissa Khan (Royal Aeronautical Society, London)

Parveen Yaqoob (University of Reading, Reading)

Nadra Ahmed (National Care Association, Rochester)

Fahma Mohammed (Integrate UK, Bristol)

Saima Ashraf (Barking & Dagenham Council, London)

Nalette Tucker (Sunnah Sports Community CIC)

Alina Khan (Bradford College, Bradford)

Man of the Year

Shaid Mahmood(Luminate Education Group, Leeds)

Omar Salha (The Open Iftar Event, London)

Aziz Sheikh (NHS Digital Academy, Edinburgh)

Naseem Naqvi (British Blockchain Association, London)

Aamir Khan (Royal Marsden Hospital, London)

Fayyaz Afzal (New Walk Chambers, Leicester)

Hassan Abdalla (Royal Marsden Hospital, London)

Asif Aziz (Aziz Foundation, London)

Afdal Feroz (Zakat Relief)

Shahab Uddin (Team GB, London)

Leading Lights of the Year

Imran Akram (The Bipolar Lift CIC, Nottingham)

Ghazain Choudry (Wheelchair Basketball)

Badrun Nesa PASHA (Bangladeshi Women’s Association, Tipton)

Shahed Saleem (The Ramadan Pavilion, London)

Azeezat Johnson(Queen Mary University of London, London)

Hera Hussain (Chayn, Manchester)

Lamine Konate (African Ivorian Islamic Trust, London)

Hasan Miah (EY Muslim Community, London)

Darnish Amraz (Birmingham City Council Youth Service, Birmingham)

Shakeel Ali (Desi Gap Shap CIC, Blackburn)

Community Spirit of the Year

Road Raptors (Birmingham)

Breast Cancer Now (Bolton)

Outta Skool Northwest (Oldham)

Cardiff Bay Warriors club (Cardiff)

ARTconnects

Scottish Ethnic Minority Autistics (Falkirk)

Upturn Enterprise Ltd (Oldham)

Nujum Sports (London)

Ta Collective

Macmillan (Leicester)

Community Group of the Year

Turkish Community Centre (Newcastle)

Birmingham Muslim Burial Council (Birmingham)

FC Sisterhood (London)

The Abrahamic Foundation (Smethick)

The Afghan Community and Welfare Centre (Walsall)

Hijabi Runners (Leeds)

Sunnah Sports Academy Trust (Bradford)

Cycle Sisters Newham (Newham)

Muslim Women in Architecture (London)

The Sisters Club

Community Pioneers of The Year

Sofia Buncy (Muslim Women in Prison Project, West Yorkshire)

Saghir Ahmed (Islamic Help, Birmingham)

Nadim/ Tanya Ednan-Laperouse (Natasha Allergy Research, London)

Nurull Islam (Mile End Community Project, London)

Ammar Mirza (Newcastle)

Sajid Hussain (Muslim Sports Foundation)

Idris Patel (Supporting Humanity Charity, Ilford)

Zainab Khan (University of London, London)

Hamid Patel (Star Academies, Blackburn)

Mohammed Nadeem (Nadeem Plaza, Luton)

Social Inclusion Group of The Year

Al Mu& Minun (Huddersfield)

Evolve Cycling Network (London)

The Imam Hussain Blood Donation partnership (Manchester)

STRIVE(London)

Dream Chasers FC (Birmingham)

Ramadan Lights UK community group (London)

The Aston Villa Foundation (Birmingham)

Project Rimaya (Sheffield)

Salaam Shalom Kitchen (Nottingham)

Saathi House (Birmingham)

Charity of the Year

Zubeda Welcome(London)

The Islamophobia Awareness Month – Mend (London)

Muslim Hands (Nottingham)

National Zakat Foundation(London)

Muslim Global Relief (Nelson)

Muslim Aid (London)

UK Islamic Mission (Manchester)

Penny Appeal (Wakefield)

Islamic Relief (London)

SKT Welfare (Dewsbury)

Religious Advocate of the Year

Abdur Rashid (Carlisle Mosque, Carlisle)

Abdul Aziz Qazi (Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust, Luton)

Ibrahim Mogra (Leicester)

Hakeem Ahmed (Nottinghamshire Police, Nottingham)

Ali Omar (Greenwich Mosque, London)

Rehanah Sadiq (Birmingham NHS Hospital Trusts, Birmingham)

Mohammad Ismail (Sheffield Federation of Mosques, Sheffield)

Nuru Mohammed (AL-Abbas Mosque, Birmingham)

Nasar Ishfaq (British Muslim Heritage Centre, Manchester)

Shakeel Begg (Lewisham Islamic Centre, Lewisham)

Religious School of The Year

Islamiyah School(Blackburn)

Darul Uloom Dawatul Imaan (Bradford)

Iqra Academy (Perborough)

Normanton House School(Derby)

Madrasatul Imam Muhammad Zakariya (Bolton)

Brondesbury College London(London)

Hamd House School (Birmingham)

Manchester Islamic Grammar School for Girls (Manchester)

Darul Uloom Al Arabiya Al Islamiya (Holcombe)

Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra Girls School (Birmingham)

Mosque of the Year

Green Lane Masjid (Birmingham)

Masjid Zeenat ul Islam (Coventry)

Masjid Al-Rahma (Liverpool)

Masjide Noorul Islam (Blackburn)

Maindenhead Mosque (Maidenhead)

Golden Mosque (Rochdale)

The Masjid E Sajedeen (Blackburn)

The Quuwatul Islam mosque (Preston)

Newcastle Central Mosque (Newcastle)

Bury Park Mosque(Luton)

Art & Cultural Award of the Year

Rahela Khan (University Of Salford, Salford)

Tez Ilyas (Blackburn)

Luqman Ali (Kayaal Theatre, Luton)

Marian Mohamed (Defending Digga D, London)

Humza Arshad (Diary of a Badman, London)

Rabiah Hussain (Word Play, London)

Madiha Ansar (Lung Theatre, London)

Sofia Nazar Chadwick (Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham)

Hannah Abdule (Side eYe Productions, London)

Waswasa- Whispers in Prayer (Birmingham)

Trailblazer in Law

Mohammad Wajid (MWG Solicitors, Manchester)

Azam M. Z. Zia (Zia Harman Solicitors, Nottingham)

Nazia Rashid (Rayden Solicitors, London)

Mohammed Siddique Patel (Gunnercooke LLP, London)

Shaheen Mamun (Black Antelope Law, London)

Mamuna Farooq (Keystone Law, London)

Zaeem Khan (Spencer West, Birmingham)

Faareen Ali (Law Simplified Ltd, London)

Samara Iqbal (Aramas Law)

Bilal Farooq (Greystone Solicitors, Luton)

Achievements in Law

Salman Hasan (Senior Courts of England and Wales)

Gul Nawaz Hussain (33 Bedford Row, London)

Haroon Qayum (LCF Law, Leeds)

Nasir Khan (Construction Industry Council, London)

Azam Zia (Zia Harman Solicitors, Nottingham)

Jahed Hussain (Cox Automotive, Leeds)

Zahra Pabani (Irwin Mitchell, Glasgow)

Sahar Farooqi (DAC Beachcroft, London)

Qamer Ghafoor (Flint Bishop LLP, Derby)

Fraz Butt (Saracens Solicitors, London)

Trailblazer in Accounting & Finance

Mohammad Alimahomed (Syon Tax, Leicester)

Izaaz Mohammed (Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster)

Ammara Hussain (EY London, London)

Mohammed Kola (Adams Foodservice Trading, Bradford)

Omar Khan (CRH)

Waseem Khan (Sovereign Asset Solutions, Sheffield)

Sannan Khan (BDO UK, London)

Nila Khan (NM Khan & Associates Ltd, Kent)

Bilal Khan (Grant Thornton UK, London)

Sadia Salim (Dacxi Chain, London)

Achievements in Accounting & Finance

Riaz Shah (EY, London)

Mohammad Yousaf (Haines Watts, Stirling)

Mohammed Rashid (Openreach, London)

Mohammed Shiraz (Scholl’s Wellness Company, London)

Tariq Mahmood (Hartley Botanic Ltd, Oldham)

Saad Viqas (Telecom Infrastructures Partners, London)

Shoib Ali (Bank of England, London)

Haq Khan (NHS Trust, Nuneton)

Armoghan Khan (Aetna, London)

Kaleem Khan (Travers Smith, London)

Achievements in Civil Service

Hiron Miah (Bradford Council, Bradford)

Jabir Ahmed (Department for Business and Trade, Newcastle)

Karime Hassan (Exeter City Council, Exeter)

Rashid Begum (UK Home Office, London)

Salman Desai (Northwest Ambulance Service, North West)

Malini Nebhrajani (Dept for Health & Social Care, London)

Hobibul Hoque (Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire)

Saika Jabeen (Nottinghamshire Probation Service, Nottingham)

Faiza Khan (City & Guilds, City and Guild)

Hayyan Ayaz Bhabha (Cabinet Office & Government Communications Service, London)

Trailblazer in Media

Fadumo Olow (Sky Sports News, Slough)

Arif Ansari (BBC, London)

Ismail Mulla (Yorkshire Post, Dewsbury)

Mobeen Azhar (BBC Television, London)

Saiqa Chaudhari (Bolton News, Manchester)

Alima Nadeem (Lancashire Telegraph, Salford)

Adnan Rashid (Burton Mail, London)

Aniqah Majid (PA Training, London)

Aasma Day (I Newspaper, Preston)

Fahad Rahman Tariq (Glasgow Live, Glasgow)

Achievements in Medicine

Sohail Munshi (NHS England Primary Care Team, Manchester)

Zebina Ratansi (Whipps Cross University Hospital, London)

Raghib Ali (Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford)

Rizwan Yahya Ahmed (Bolton NHS Foundation Trust)

Rukeya Khanom Miah (Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts, Keighley)

Hiba Sher Khan(Maven Clinic,London )

Mohammad Tayyab Haider (Basildon & Thurrock University, London)

Mohamed Imam (Rowley Bristow Orthopaedic Unit, Chertsey)

Wasim Hanif (University Hospital Birmingham, Birmingham)

Abdullah Mohammed (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, Liverpool)

Achievements in STEM

Mohammed Pourkashanian (University of Sheffield)

Dhiya Al-Jumeily (Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool)

Sayed Azam-Ali (Crops for the Future, Loughborough)

Yama Farooq Mujadidi (University of Oxford, London)

Mohammed Dulaimi (Leeds Beckett University, London)

Samar Ajmal (NHS England, London)

Aminur Khosru Rahman (Institution of Mechanical Engineers)

Amna Khan-Patel (NHS England, London)

Ashar Khan (SSE PLC)

Romana Ramzan (No Code, Glasgow)

Services to Education

Hora Soltani-Karbaschi (Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield)

Mohammad Hedayati-Kakhki (Durham University, Durham)

Sophie Gilliat-Ray (Cardiff University, Cardiff)

Shuruq Naguib (University of Lancaster, Lancaster)

Shahed Imam (Birmingham Business School, Birmingham)

Nazrul Islam (Royal Docks School of Business and Law, London)

Islam Issa (Birmingham City University, Birmingham)

Sajjad Rizvi (University of Exeter, Exeter)

Humeira Iqtidar (Humeira Iqtidar, London)

Javaid Rehman (Brunel Law School, London)

Professional in Business

Vikas Alyas (Architek, Manchester)

Shadeia Younis (Brierfield Late Night Pharmacy, Brierfield)

Tariq Ali (Morgan & Wiseman, Luton)

Hamid Yunis (McDermott Will & Emery, London)

Anis Dadu (XYZ Law, Dewsbury)

Tasnim Khalid (Private Client Solicitors, Manchester)

Ebrahim Sidat (AMS Accountants Group, Manchester)

Zairab Zabier (Zenith Lawyers, Blackburn)

Farhad Khan (The FR Group, Blackburn)

Ramzan Sharif (Fountain Solicitors, Manchester)

Corporate Leader of The Year

Javed Khan (Rothschild & Co, London)

Irfan Khan (SAP, London)

Nadja Jema Khan (Deliveroo, London)

Azhar Sacranie (MATCH Hospitality AG, Manchester)

Ruksana Arif (Schneider Electric, London)

Yousaf Mian (IHS Towers, London)

Waris Ahmed (Rolls- Royce, London)

Mohammed Ahmed (Auriga Services Limited, London)

Katijah Ahmed (GM Group Holdings, Blackburn)

Asam Khan (Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Newcastle Upon Tyne)

Corporate Achiever of the Year

Mohammed Hannan (Johnson & Johnson, Manchester)

Syeda Hasnain-Mohammed (Merck Healthcare, Feltham)

Ash Mohammed (NatWest Group, Glasgow)

Farooq Azami (JP Morgan Chase, London)

Saquib Khan (Astra Zeneca, London)

Zafar Khan (ABN AMRO Bank, London)

Omar Kahn (Oracle Corporation)

Selma Ahmed (BBH London, London)

Aneela Ali (North East Chamber of Commerce, London)

Creative Entrepreneur

Syed Raza / Syed Shayan Raza (High Quality Food Products, Birmingham)

Zahra Khan (Feya Café and DYCE London, London)

Hassan Daher (Qardus, London)

Qadeer Qureshi (Aegis Group, Luton)

Abdul Shakur (Shakur Investment Group, Birmingham)

Kamal Ali (My Salah Mat, London)

Bilal Khan (The Halal Family Group, Leicester)

Shaikhu Khan (Wenodo)

Arifa Khan (Himalaya Labs, London)

Ahmed Mohammed (Denflow, Birmingham)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Fatiha Rouf (FW Beauty, London)

Sabrina Pervez (Ontra, London)

Hani Hassan and Mona Haidar (HUE, London)

Haris Kiani (Stealth Startup, London)

Zahid Mahmood (Generative AI, London)

Serena Amani (Monarch Solicitors, Manchester)

Omair Ali (City Restaurants Group, London)

Zainab Suleman (Frames Optician, Leicester)

Mohammad Mohaghegh (PilSorted, Whittlesford)

Business Leader of the Year

Shaheen Chishti (Chishti Industries, London)

Sunny Araf (ISA Support Services, Birmingham)

Mustafa Ismail / Sohail Ali (Chaiiwala, Glasgow)

Javid Khan (Smart Co, London)

Farah Naz (EX1 Cosmetics, London),

Asad Shamim (Furniture in Fashion, London)

Mohammed M (Metier Group)

Shobi Khan (Canary Wharf Group, London)

Samiya and Naveed Parvez (Andiamo, London)

Khalid Saifullah (Star Tissue UK, Blackburn)

SME Business of the Year

Hamptons Beds Yorkshire (Batley)

Bhajis Kitchen (Luton)

Whitegates Estate Agents (Glasgow)

Sweetheat Technology (Dewsbury)

Khanum’s (London)

Atlas Travels (Leicester)

Raishma (London)

PHAT Buns (London)

Simply Doughnuts (Blackburn)

Small business of the Year

Maa’s Delights by Aisha (Leicester)

360 secure system (High Wycombe)

Muscle Ammo (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Kamran Hijama Therapy UK (London)

Be Seen Advertising (London)

The Gourmet Dumpling Company England (London)

Meridian Construction and Refurbishments (Manchester)

Homekooc (London)

Keyani & Sons (Birmingham)

Prym Health (Doncaster)

Food Brand of the Year

Eagle Foods Ltd (Peterborough)

Takul (London)

Snowflake Luxury Gelato (South Buckinghamshire)

KQF Quality Foods (Blackburn)

Ceekays (London)

Armaan (London)

HomeMade Savouries by Sara (Leicester)

Jahan Foods (Leeds)

SweetZone (Dundee)

Jilanis (Manchester)

Online Personality Activity of The Year

Shumirun Nessa (London)

Nighat Arif (London)

Sebinaah Hussain (London)

Basma K (London)

Mariah Idrissi (London)

Manal Chinutay (London)

Nia Amroun (London)

Amena Khan (London)

Sumayyah Islam (London)

Basma Kahie (London)

Not for Profit CEO

Salma Yasmeen (Southwest Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield)

Surwat Sohail (Roshni, Birmingham)

Aftab Rahman (Legacy West Midlands, Birmingham)

Mesba Ahmed (London Tigers Charity, London)

Nura Omar (Autism independence, Bristol)

Jahangeer Akhtar (Read Foundation, London)

Safia Jama (Women’s Inclusive Team, London)

Faeeza Vaid (Muslim Women’s Network, Birmingham)

Mukthar Amirali Karim (Lady Fatemah Trust, Little Chalfont)

Sohail Hanif (National Zakat Foundation, London)

Social Leader

Parves Khan (Foundervine, London)

Anwar Ali (Upturn Enterprise, Oldham)

Rahma Javed (Charity Right, Bradford)

Jehangir Malik (UNICEF, London)

Zahra Shah (Information Commissioner’s Office, London)

Noushin Aslam (Moonlight Trust, Dewsbury)

Shakeel Desai (Get Set Academy, Blackburn)

Shakeel Ali (Desi Gap Shap CIC, Blackburn)

Naz Zaman (Lancashire BME Network, Lancashire)