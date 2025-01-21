Aldi workers in Lancashire to receive another pay rise - this is how much they will earn
Store Assistants are set to receive a pay rise with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.71, maintaining the German retailer’s position as Britain’s best paying supermarket.
The new minimum rate exceeds the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year and will take effect from Saturday, March 1.
Store Assistant pay will rise further to £13.62 based on the length of service and Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.
Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our colleagues are the best in the business and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid.
“Every single Aldi colleague plays an absolutely vital role in delivering on our promise to invest in Britain, bringing unbeatable Aldi prices to even more customers across the UK.”
The news follows Aldi being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket every single month last year, according to consumer champion Which? [December 2024], as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for the past four years.
