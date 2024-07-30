Aldi is on the hunt for free beer testers - here's how to apply
The unique job will require the taster to have a passion for beer and offer ‘pints’ of enthusiasm, as they will be asked for feedback on a selection of hoppy tipples from refreshing IPAs and ciders, to smooth craft beers.
To be in with a chance of landing the role, all budding beer tasters need to do is send an email explaining why they think they should be chosen for the role, as well as outlining what their favourite Aldi beer is and why.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our beer range is very popular with shoppers, so it is important that we continue to excite our loyal fan base with an innovative offering.
“That’s why we’re returning our Official Beer Taster competition for a third year. It allows us to continue developing our products with quirky and unusual flavour profiles, while offering quality products at unbeatable prices.”
To apply for the Official Beer Taster role, shoppers need to send an email to [email protected] with the following details:
- Full name
- Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)
- Social media handles (if applicable)
- 150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for the role
- Favourite Aldi beer and why
