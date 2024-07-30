Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures are set to reach 26C in Lancashire this week before thunderstorms hit - prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Lancashire will finally have a few days of warm and sunny weather this week as summer arrives.

It has been long overdue and luckily comes as families enjoy the school summer holidays.

Temperatures are set to his 26C in Lancashire this week

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop on Thursday, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.

The warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place from 1am until 11.59pm, but temperatures will remain warm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.

“This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday.

“Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.”

Residents have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services as well as power cuts.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Weather forecast for Preston

Tuesday, July 30

Another fine, settled day with early patchy low cloud breaking to give plenty of sunshine, and feeling very warm.

Some high cloud may turn skies a little hazy at times.

Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday, July 31

Another dry day with variable amounts of cloud and occasional sunny periods.

Soon becoming very warm through the morning and feeling hot and humid by the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 29C. Minimum temperature 16C.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop on Wednesday and Thursday | Met Office

Thursday, August 1

Sun spells expected throughout most of the day, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop.

Yellow weather warning in place.

Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Friday, August 2

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 24C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Saturday, August 3

Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Sunday, August 4

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Monday, August 5

Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon.