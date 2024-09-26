New Lidl set to open in Darwen after discount retailer gets green light for historic mill site

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
A new Lidl supermarket has been given the go-ahead in Lancashire.

The German discount retailer has been granted permission to build a new 2,168sq m store on land at the former Belgrave Mill site in Darwen, which was once home to wallpaper giant Crown, but is currently vacant and overgrown. The site had been planned for housing, but developments have stalled over the past decade.

It will replace the existing supermarket in Duckworth Street just 650m away, which is said to be crowded and has “limited room for expansion”. A planning statement says: “The existing store in Darwen no longer meets the operational needs of Lidl and as such, a larger store is needed to adequately serve the customers of the store.”

How the store is expected to lookHow the store is expected to look
How the store is expected to look | HTC Architects/Blackburn with Darwen Council

Access to the new site is to be taken from Bolton Road via a new priority junction and there will be a 97-space car park with nine parent and child bays as well as six disabled spots.

Supermarket bosses say the store will have a “clean and contemporary design featuring a single height glazed entrance”.

It is expected that the store would employ up to 40 full time staff and that opening hours would be 7am until 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.

