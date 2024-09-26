Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Lidl supermarket has been given the go-ahead in Lancashire.

The German discount retailer has been granted permission to build a new 2,168sq m store on land at the former Belgrave Mill site in Darwen, which was once home to wallpaper giant Crown, but is currently vacant and overgrown. The site had been planned for housing, but developments have stalled over the past decade.

It will replace the existing supermarket in Duckworth Street just 650m away, which is said to be crowded and has “limited room for expansion”. A planning statement says: “The existing store in Darwen no longer meets the operational needs of Lidl and as such, a larger store is needed to adequately serve the customers of the store.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the store is expected to look | HTC Architects/Blackburn with Darwen Council

Access to the new site is to be taken from Bolton Road via a new priority junction and there will be a 97-space car park with nine parent and child bays as well as six disabled spots.

Supermarket bosses say the store will have a “clean and contemporary design featuring a single height glazed entrance”.

It is expected that the store would employ up to 40 full time staff and that opening hours would be 7am until 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.