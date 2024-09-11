Aldi currently looking for two new sites to open in Penwortham and Darwen

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:13 BST
Aldi has announced that it is currently looking to open more sites across Lancashire.

In its annual trading update, the supermarket giant famed for its middle aisle, said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – including a new store in Bacup - marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.

Aldi currently looking for two new sites to open in Penwortham and Darwen.placeholder image
Aldi currently looking for two new sites to open in Penwortham and Darwen. | Â© Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer, which currently has over 1,000 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK and Aldi has confirmed Lancashire is among the areas it is focusing on. 

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

It is currently looking for sites include Penwortham and Darwen.

The supermarket is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.placeholder image
The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access. | UGC

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.

 “With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

Related topics:LancashirePenworthamBlackburn with Darwen Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice