Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading Lancashire aerospace specialist has issued a message to retired engineers as it expands its business.

From its base in Blackpool, Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Jerrod Hartley said: “We’re expanding and asking for experienced airframe design and stress engineers to contact us, even those who may be retired or wish to work part-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re building a reputation for engineering excellence, and we value the depth of knowledge that seasoned professionals bring. If you have experience and the right skills, we invite you to join us. Exciting times are ahead as we collaborate with some of the most innovative organisations in the aviation industry.

“We’re also nurturing talent and helping to grow and develop graduate and apprentice engineers through our structured training and mentoring from experienced design experts.”

The teams working on specialist components at Airframe Designs span an age range of five decades with skills in design, analysis, certification and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

Airframe Designs provides engineering solutions for new design, modifications, repairs and reverse engineering for major airlines, special mission platform operators, military ﬂeets, and VIP customers.

It also offers turnkey solutions for product delivery by providing design, analysis and manufacturing to enable delivery of mechanical components and assemblies, all aspects of tooling, and 3D printed polymer parts.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has made it a priority to support older workers who want to return to work, with more than 3.5 million over 50s said to be unemployed according to figures from Age UK.