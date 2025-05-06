Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable one-eyed Anatolian Shepherd dog from Preesall is after his forever home.

Five-year-old Alfie, who is currently with dog rescue OEH Foundation, would love a home as the only dog but we could absolutely try with a nice natured female.

A spokesperson for OEH Foundation said: “He would suit a home with older children as Alfie has lost some of his vision so little fast humans would scare him.

“He walks impeccable on the lead and is always happy to be out and enjoying the sunshine on walks.”

Alfie has had zero interest which is believed to be because of his lack of vision. | OEH Foundation

They added: “Alfie is a calm and sweet dog who just wants to be someone’s world and be loved.”

“He is the most cuddly bear we know and has the best manners.

“Alfie has had no interest at all - we do think it’s because of his vision and people are put off.

“This breaks our hearts because we know how wonderful he is and we just want him to be treated like a normal dog and loved. This gentle giant has waited far too long.”

If you would like to know more about the gorgeous Alfie click HERE.