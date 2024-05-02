Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new fenced mini-football pitch has been given planning approval after an application was put forward by Accrington Stanley Community Trust.

The pitch is due to be built at Accrington Stanley's site at Higham Playing Fields but the proposal hasn’t come without its controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections from nearby residents include additional noise coming from the pitch as well as construction vehicles allegedly operating illegally outside of working hours.

People have also complained about increased light pollution produced by the proposed flood lights as well as a loss of green space which was previously home to wildlife.

How the new five-a-side pitch would be laid out.

One Accrington resident said: “Absolutely fantastic, as if there isn't enough anti-social behaviour reported up there already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch, which will be used for five-a-side football games, was granted planning permission by Hyndburn Council at the originally controversial Thorneyholme Road complex.

Despite the objections, some people have come to the defence of the pitch stating that sports provisions like this are needed to encourage children to get involved with grassroots football.

In a Facebook comment, a resident said: “Good news. We need more pitches of this ilk to keep kids playing football during the winter months.”

The planning permission has 11 conditions attached, including one governing the hours of work and construction traffic, and a ban on using the pitch between 10pm and 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A look at what the pitch will look like once built.

A planning officer's report says: "The proposed pitch is to be built on a small patch of grass to the south of the existing building. No wildlife will be impacted through developing this area.

"The newly proposed football pitch would accommodate five versus five football games, which would only generate a minor increase in activity on the site. The pitch will operate to the same timetable as the existing pitches.

"Therefore, the proposed development would only result in a minor increase in the noise levels on site.

"The additional measures proposed to deal with the additional parking requirements on a weekend are to utilise the designated coach parking areas.

"In the past four years, no coaches have arrived on site and it would be known in advance if a coach would be arriving."