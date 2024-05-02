Accrington Stanley Community Trust football pitch approved despite objection from some residents
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new fenced mini-football pitch has been given planning approval after an application was put forward by Accrington Stanley Community Trust.
The pitch is due to be built at Accrington Stanley's site at Higham Playing Fields but the proposal hasn’t come without its controversy.
Objections from nearby residents include additional noise coming from the pitch as well as construction vehicles allegedly operating illegally outside of working hours.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
People have also complained about increased light pollution produced by the proposed flood lights as well as a loss of green space which was previously home to wildlife.
One Accrington resident said: “Absolutely fantastic, as if there isn't enough anti-social behaviour reported up there already.”
The pitch, which will be used for five-a-side football games, was granted planning permission by Hyndburn Council at the originally controversial Thorneyholme Road complex.
Despite the objections, some people have come to the defence of the pitch stating that sports provisions like this are needed to encourage children to get involved with grassroots football.
In a Facebook comment, a resident said: “Good news. We need more pitches of this ilk to keep kids playing football during the winter months.”
The planning permission has 11 conditions attached, including one governing the hours of work and construction traffic, and a ban on using the pitch between 10pm and 8am.
A planning officer's report says: "The proposed pitch is to be built on a small patch of grass to the south of the existing building. No wildlife will be impacted through developing this area.
"The newly proposed football pitch would accommodate five versus five football games, which would only generate a minor increase in activity on the site. The pitch will operate to the same timetable as the existing pitches.
"Therefore, the proposed development would only result in a minor increase in the noise levels on site.
"The additional measures proposed to deal with the additional parking requirements on a weekend are to utilise the designated coach parking areas.
"In the past four years, no coaches have arrived on site and it would be known in advance if a coach would be arriving."
Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.