In a heart-warming display of community collaboration, Accrington Stanley have teamed up with one of Lancashire’s biggest mosques to take children to watch live football.

The club, alongside Raza Jamia Masjid and other local organisations, recently launched the innovative 'Mosque Walk to the Match' campaign in Hyndburn.

Aimed at encouraging inclusivity and promoting active lifestyles, this initiative saw over 30 children and adults from the local mosque joining in a walk to the Wham Stadium to witness Stanley's League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra.

This included one 64-year-old grandparent, who joined his grandchildren in attending his first ever Stanley match, despite living in Accrington for all of his life.

A group of children and volunteers gathered outside Raza Jamia Masjid ahead of their walk from the mosque to an Accrington Stanley match.

Councillor Noordad Aziz, who volunteered for the inaugural walk, said: "It was great to get young people active with the walk to the stadium.

“Seeing their excitement throughout the match, I hope it created unforgettable memories for everyone involved. Thank you to Accrington Stanley for a great day!"

Hyndburn Leisure's Health and Wellbeing Manager, Lisa Charnley, said: "Our work seeks to work with more groups and individuals such as the Mosque Walk to the Match.

“We want to strengthen the power of partnerships in bringing the community together to create shared experiences."

Providing individuals from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to partake in the excitement of live football, not only enhances social cohesion but also encourages healthier, more active lifestyles.

Stanley's Managing Director, David Burgess, said: "Football has the power to unite people from various walks of life.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Mosque to Match project and to provide an unforgettable experience for individuals who may not have had the chance to attend a live match before."

Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative beyond sports, Accrington Stanley Community Trust's Head of Sport and Health, Lee Walsh, said: "Through the Mosque to Match project, we aim to not only promote physical activity but also to bridge cultural divides and foster lasting connections within our community."

Sharing his perspective on the impact of initiatives like Mosque to Match, dedicated volunteer Munsif Dad said: "As a volunteer, seeing the smiles on the faces of the participants as they experience the excitement of live football is truly rewarding.

“Projects like these have the potential to shape futures and break down barriers."

The success and engagement of the Mosque to Match project serve as a testament to the Let's Move Hyndburn partnership and community engagement initiative, #WalkToTheMatch.