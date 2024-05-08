Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local primary school children have been invited to decorate a special commemorative cake to celebrate Hyndburn Borough Council's 50th anniversary..

Over 2,000 school children have been invited to take part in the competition, with Accrington Food Festival compere and star of Netflix's Extreme Cake Makers, Molly Robbins, set to create the winning design.

This winning design will be unveiled to the public at the Food Festival on Saturday June 1 in Accrington town centre.

Netflix star Molly Robbins will produce a special commemorative cake from the winning design to celebrate Hyndburn Borough Council's 50th anniversary.

Competition forms will be delivered to Year 2 and Year 3 children from 36 Hyndburn primary schools, with entries set to be collected and judged from Wednesday 15th May.

There will also be prizes up for grabs for the top three designs, with prizes including a family meal at The Crafty Fox for first place, second place will win a Finch Bakery voucher, while third place will take home a voucher for Oswaldtwistle Mills.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "We are delighted to officially launch our ‘design a cake' competition to celebrate Hyndburn Borough Council's 50th anniversary.

"Engaging local school schools is a big part of the Accrington Food Festival and we are excited to see what designs all the children come up with, before Molly works her magic and produces the cake, which we are inviting members of the public to come and take a look at on Saturday 1st June."

A Council spokesperson said: "What a fantastic initiative and one which we are really excited to be part of. Not only is this a lovely gesture, but it will be great to see the creativity of our young people and we can't wait to judge all the entries ahead of the Food Festival."

The competition is part of an exciting day of activities at the #AmazingAccrington Food Festival, which will also see Michelin Star and TV chef, Glynn Purnell, headline the main cooking demonstration area alongside compere Molly and local chef and owner of The Crafty Fox, Paul Fox.

The 2024 Accrington Food Festival will also celebrate the very best of Lancashire produce including a new ‘Farm to Plate' offering courtesy of BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, Stephen Lowe.

With continental stalls along Broadway and the Accrington Market pods outside the town hall, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy foods from around the world throughout the event.

The event will also host a special war reenactment to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day at 1pm, set to take place in the grounds of St James' Church, Cannon Street.