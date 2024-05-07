Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history, Accrington Food Festival is set to host a free spitfire simulator experience on Saturday, June 1.

Visitors to the 2024 Accrington Food Festival will get the opportunity to have a go on a Spitfire flight simulator

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1/1 scale MK IX Spitfire features fully functioning analogue instrumentation and flight controls with many original period parts including realistic sound and vibrations. Open to everyone aged 10 and above, the experience includes a free flight over Dover, France, and London all set in the 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can practice dogfighting and shooting down the Luftwaffe as well as take-off and landing. The free attraction will be a part of a full day of activities from 10am-4pm to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Pendle Hill Properties will return to the Accrington Food Festival with their popular Candy Bomber commemoration

Murray Dawson, Chair of Amazing Accrington, said: "We are always looking at ways to improve our events to take them to the next level, and we are delighted to be introducing an exciting new initiative to this year's Accrington Food Festival with our special Spitfire Simulator experience.

"In previous years we have had a static full size replica Spitfire on the town square, last year we had the flypast of a Spitfire, and this year we want people to get as close as possible to experiencing the real thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

250 Hershey Bars and little parachute men will be handed out to under 12s at 2pm on a first come first served basis from a WW11 military jeep. This is to celebrate the famous Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948.

A lone piper from the world famous Accrington Pipe Band will play the role of the Mad Piper in the war re enactment

Organisers of the event, Amazing Accrington are inviting re-enactors to attend in 1940's dress to create a magnificent 1940's scene. The event, which is sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, Sundown Solutions and Vita Accrington, will include international, regional and local food stalls.

There will be Hyndburn Independents around the town, and a main stage featuring TV and Michelin Star chef Glynn Purnell, Netflix TV star Molly Robbins and local chef Paul Fox, owner of the Crafty Fox.