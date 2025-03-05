An Accrington care home has been moved out of Special Measures - but inspectors say it still Requires Improvements.

Mapleford Nursing Home in Bolton Avenue, provides personal and nursing care for up to 54 older people, younger adults, people with a physical disability, sensory impairment or mental health support needs and people living with a dementia.

It was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over two days in January, and this week a report has been issued. Breaches of regulations in relation to person-centred care, safe care and treatment, premises and equipment and fit and proper persons employed were noted, as well as a breach in relation to good governance of this service.

It was rated as Good in terms of being caring and responsive. A warning notice was served on owner Orbital Care Services 2 LTD for failing to meet the regulations relating to good governance.

A CQC spokesman said: “This service has been in Special Measures since March 23, 2023. The provider demonstrated some improvements have been made. The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions. Therefore, this service is no longer in Special Measures. However, concerns were still found at this assessment.

“There was not always a good learning culture as accidents and incidents were not always managed safely. Risks to people were not always managed well and infection prevention and control practices needed improving. Medicines were not always being managed safely and recruitment practices were not always robust. Concerns were raised about staffing levels and monitoring tools were not always accurate. Governance processes were not robust, and some of the concerns we identified were found at the last assessment. Staff felt they were treated well and praised the registered manager for supporting the staff team. Staff knew thew how to act on safeguarding concerns. “

People and their relatives reported feeling safe using this service and were involved in the care planning process. They also said that staff were kind. However, inspectors said people’s dignity was not always maintained as they found concerns around people’s personal care provision and people’s oral care needs and nail care needs were not always maintained. Staff raised concerns about staffing levels and felt care was at times rushed including mealtimes. Therefore, inspectors couldn’t be assured people were receiving person-centred care.

What does the home say?

A spokesman for Mapleford Nursing Home said: “We are pleased that the home has made some good progress and are now out of special measures and pleased with the Good ratings for Caring and Responsive, we are aware that we need to continue to make further progress and we are fully committed to this to ensure a Safe, Effective and Well led Service . We have provided a comprehensive action plan and already taken action on many of the areas highlighted by CQC during the inspection. We wish to thank all the families and friends for their positive feedback about the service and look forward to CQC returning in the near future’’