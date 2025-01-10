Accrington man attempts to steal phone from 11-year-old girl minutes after failing to snatch woman's handbag

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025
An Accrington man attempted to steal an 11-year-old girl’s phone just minutes after failing to snatch a woman's handbag.

Paul Couldwell was walking a dog on King Street when he attempted to grab a woman’s handbag shortly after 7.55am on May 10, 2024.

The woman held onto her bag while Couldwell’s dog – which was now off its lead – was running round her.

Paul Couldwell attempted to steal an 11-year-old girl’s phone just minutes after failing to snatch a woman's handbagPaul Couldwell attempted to steal an 11-year-old girl’s phone just minutes after failing to snatch a woman's handbag
Paul Couldwell attempted to steal an 11-year-old girl’s phone just minutes after failing to snatch a woman's handbag | Lancashire Police

Couldwell and the dog ran off towards Asda as members of the public came to the woman’s assistance.

At around 8.05am, an 11-year-old girl was looking at her phone while walking on Queens Road West.

Couldwell, again walking his dog, went past her before trying to snatch the phone out of her hand.

The girl bravely clung on to the phone and screamed, causing Couldwell to flee.

Couldwell, 34, of Meadoway, Church, Accrington, pleaded guilty in November to attempted robbery for the handbag incident and attempted theft for the phone.

He was jailed for two years when he appeared for sentence at Preston Crown Court today.

DC Vicky Heys of Lancashire Police, said: “Paul Couldwell targeted two victims – one them a child - in a matter of minutes in Accrington and tried to steal from them.

“Both victims were walking alone and Couldwell targeted them. They were terrified.

“I welcome the prison sentence imposed by the judge, it sends the message that offences like this will not be tolerated.”

