Accrington man attempts to steal phone from 11-year-old girl minutes after failing to snatch woman's handbag
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Couldwell was walking a dog on King Street when he attempted to grab a woman’s handbag shortly after 7.55am on May 10, 2024.
The woman held onto her bag while Couldwell’s dog – which was now off its lead – was running round her.
Couldwell and the dog ran off towards Asda as members of the public came to the woman’s assistance.
At around 8.05am, an 11-year-old girl was looking at her phone while walking on Queens Road West.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Couldwell, again walking his dog, went past her before trying to snatch the phone out of her hand.
The girl bravely clung on to the phone and screamed, causing Couldwell to flee.
Couldwell, 34, of Meadoway, Church, Accrington, pleaded guilty in November to attempted robbery for the handbag incident and attempted theft for the phone.
He was jailed for two years when he appeared for sentence at Preston Crown Court today.
DC Vicky Heys of Lancashire Police, said: “Paul Couldwell targeted two victims – one them a child - in a matter of minutes in Accrington and tried to steal from them.
“Both victims were walking alone and Couldwell targeted them. They were terrified.
“I welcome the prison sentence imposed by the judge, it sends the message that offences like this will not be tolerated.”